Here's how a 2024 Fed rate cut will affect home equity loans

Inflation has been cooling in recent months, and if it continues on that path, it could mean lower interest rates are upcoming. Once inflation gets closer to the Federal Reserve's 2% goal, it's likely to reduce its federal funds rate, which would lower rates for American borrowers, too.

The timing of that rate cut is unclear, but according to the CME Group Fed Watch tool, it could be as early as September. What would that rate mean for home equity borrowers, though? And when would those changes hit? We asked some experts for their thoughts on how a Fed rate cut could affect home equity loans.

How a 2024 Fed rate cut will affect home equity loans

Here's what the experts we spoke to predicted for home equity loans, should the Federal Reserve proceed with a cut to the federal funds rate.

The Fed will only cut rates slightly

In its June Summary of Economic Projections, the Fed indicated it will likely only reduce rates by about 0.25% this year. And the experts we spoke to agree that this is probably where the Fed will land by year's end.

"The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it needs to see more data supporting an inflation trend towards its long-term goal of 2% before making any meaningful changes to monetary policy," says Kelly Miskunas, senior director of capital markets at online mortgage lender Better.com.

The CME Group Fed Watch tool shows the possibility of further rate cuts this year, but the numbers change often. If inflation drops at a faster clip than it has in recent months, there's a chance those extra cuts could happen. The Fed meets next at the end of July.

Home equity interest rates will drop, too

Experts say if the Fed drops its rate, home equity rates will fall, too. They'll fall quickest on home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), as these have variable interest rates that are directly tied to the prime rate. When the Fed rate declines, the prime rate does, too, so HELOC rates fall in step.

That means new HELOC will see the impact immediately, and borrowers who already have HELOCs will see it shortly after.

"Outstanding HELOCS typically are set monthly," says Kevin Leibowitz, a mortgage broker at Grayton Mortgage in New York. "It will take 30 to 45 days for those mortgages to reset."

For home equity loans, though, the story is a little different. Most borrowers with existing home equity loans won't see their rate change at all (those are usually fixed-rate loans, so the rate stays constant the entire term unless refinanced). New home equity loan borrowers, though, will see lower rates when they take out their loans. It likely won't be a huge decline, though.

"The Federal Reserve tries to be overly transparent with their intentions for future policy decisions to not spook broader markets," Miskunas says. "For this reason, the market will typically have priced in the Fed's next action before it occurs."

Should you act now or wait?

With rates poised to fall, you might be tempted to wait before taking out a home equity loan or HELOC. Whether that's smart or not depends on your goals (do you need the money for something important right now?), as well as what type of product you're considering.

"Waiting for a lower rate for most HELOCs is not necessary because they are floating, so when the rates drop, your loan rate will automatically fall," says Mason Whitehead, branch manager at Churchill Mortgage in Dallas. "Just ensure that your loan does not have a floor rate, which means it will never go below a certain rate, typically the start rate."

For home equity loans, waiting might work — but there's really no guarantee. And if you need the cash for something now, acting sooner may be necessary.

"Since it is impossible to predict the future path of interest rates, customers who are looking to tap into their home equity today should act, instead of trying to time the market," Miskunas says. "Borrowers can always look to refinance high-cost debt if interest rates decline in the future."

How to get a lower rate

If you're applying for a home equity loan or HELOC soon, there are steps you can take to minimize your interest rate. To start, improve your credit score. The higher your score, the lower your rate will likely be. You can also reduce your debts or increase your income, as this lowers your debt-to-income ratio (DTI) and the risk you pose to a lender. A lower DTI can also get you a lower rate.

Finally, talk to a loan officer or mortgage broker early in the process. They can help you prepare for your application and guide you on how to get the best rates.

