House negotiators to introduce bill addressing sexual misconduct, report says

Lawmakers in the House are expected to introduce a bipartisan plan Thursday focused on reforming the system to respond to sexual misconduct and harassment on Capitol Hill, according to Politico.

The bill would force lawmakers found liable for misconduct to pay settlements with their own money to the Treasury, the report said. Under the legislation, the Office of Compliance would be required to release a report twice a year on misconduct settlements and reveal the identities of offices that are involved, the report added.

It was crafted by the chairman of the House Administration Committee, Rep. Gregg Harper, R-Mississippi, and its ranking member, Rep. Bob Brady, D-Pennsylvania as well as Rep. Jackie Speier, D-California, Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-Virginia and Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Alabama.

The House is scheduled to vote on it after Congress's recess next week, the report said.

Several lawmakers resigned from Congress late last year after they faces a slew of sexual misconduct allegations: Sen. Al Franken, D-Minnesota, Rep. Trent Franks, R-Arizona and Rep. John Conyers, D-Michigan. Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas, who's been accused of improper behavior, has announced he won't seek re-election this year.