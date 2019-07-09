House Judiciary Committee will vote to subpoena Kushner, Rosenstein, Sessions

The House Judiciary Committee will vote to subpoena current and former Trump administration officials and allies as part of its ongoing investigation into potential presidential corruption.

It's voting Thursday on whether to issue subpoenas to Trump son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner, former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and American Media Inc. (AMI) National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, among others.

Pecker is a longtime friend of President Trump and has been accused of holding negative stories about Mr. Trump before the election. In December 2018, prosecutors from the Southern District of New York said AMI admitted to "working in concert" with the Trump campaign to keep Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model, quiet about an alleged affair with Mr. Trump.

The committee, under Democratic control, is likely to vote to issue these subpoenas, although Republicans on the committee are expected to dissent.

The committee will also authorize subpoenas for as yet unnamed officials relating to immigration policy.

The committee is hearing testimony from former special counsel Robert Mueller on July 17 in relation to his report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Rebecca Kaplan contributed to this report