Shooting at Florida yoga studio leaves 3 dead, including gunman, several injured

A gunman opened fire inside a yoga studio in Tallahassee, Florida, on Friday, killing two women and wounding five other people before killing himself, authorities said. Tallahassee police identified the shooter as Scott Paul Beierle, 40.

A total of seven victims were taken to a local hospital, police said. Six suffered from gunshot wounds and one had been pistol-whipped. Two of the victims died, while another two are in stable condition. Three have been released.

Police believe the gunman acted alone, and Police Chief Michael DeLeo said there is no threat to the community. "There is no immediate threat outside what has already occurred this evening," DeLeo said.

The motive is still unknown, police said.

Elle Welling, a resident who lives nearby, said she watched several people being loaded into an ambulance. "You don't think about this in Tallahassee and now you have to," Welling told The Associated Press.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is the Democratic nominee for governor, said he's stepping away from the campaign trail and returning to the city.

"I'm deeply appreciative of law enforcement's quick response to the shooting at the yoga facility in Tallahassee today. No act of gun violence is acceptable," he tweeted. "I'm in close communication with law enforcement officials and will be returning to Tallahassee tonight."

Caroline Linton contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.