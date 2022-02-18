What took so long? Hostess offers caffeinated donuts

America, rejoice: Getting that morning jolt of caffeine and sugar can now be done in a single bite.

After more than 80 years in the donut business, Hostess Brands is rolling out caffeinated Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes this month at stores nationwide, the Lenexa, Kansas company said in a news release.

Hostess Brands introduces caffeinated donuts. Hand-out

Packing 300 calories, and three times bigger than the company's original mini donuts, the latest additions to the Hostess lineup contain slightly less caffeine —50 to 70 milligrams — than one cup of java.

An eight-ounce cup of coffee holds closer to 80 to 100 milligrams of caffeine, while caffeine in energy drinks can range from 40 to 250 milligrams for every eight ounces, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The single-serve caffeinated donuts come in two varieties — Chocolate Mocha and Caramel Macchiato — with a suggested retail price of $2.49.

The lightly glazed caffeinated treats are geared to "adults who are increasingly looking for alternative sources of caffeine," according to Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess.

In recent years, that's included beef jerky and sunflower seeds.