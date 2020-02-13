Hope Hicks returning to White House after 2-year hiatus

Washington — Hope Hicks, the former top West Wing aide and longtime confidante to the president, is returning to the White House roughly two years after she left. A White House official says Hicks will be working closely with Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner and political director Brian Jack, and will not be a part of the communications department.

Hicks, 31, served as a top communications aide before leaving the White House in 2018 to take a position at the Fox Corporation in California. The announcement of Hick's departure came a day after she testified before the House Judiciary Committee during the Mueller investigation. Hicks will likely begin in early March, although the timeline isn't set in stone.

"There is no one more devoted to implementing President Trump's agenda than Hope Hicks. We are excited to have her back on the team," Kushner said in a statement.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham added that Hicks "is one of the most talented and savvy individuals I have come across. She has always impressed me with her quiet confidence, loyalty and expertise, and I am beyond thrilled to welcome Hope back to the White House."

Hicks, who had virtually no experience in politics before she joined the Trump campaign in its earliest days, became one of the president's closest advisers, leaving a noticeable gap when she left.

Hicks is returning to the White House out of a sense of duty and purpose, a source close to Hicks said. While she was enjoying her life in the corporate world, outside the White House, she's returning partly due to a sense of duty to this president and this administration. The former model had been considering a return over the past few months.