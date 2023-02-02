Authorities in Hood River, Oregon, say no injuries after responding to "active shooter situation"
An "active shooter situation" prompted evacuations in the northern Oregon town of Hood River Thursday afternoon, authorities said. They later reported there were no known injuries.
A little after 12:30 p.m. local time, the Hood River Police Department reported that the incident was occurring an area near a Dairy Queen.
"We are evacuating residents from the area," police wrote on Facebook. "Please stay away at this time."
Children at a nearby school were also evacuated, police said.
The Hood River County School District reported that several area schools were placed on lockdown while local law enforcement were searching for a person in the area.
No further details were immediately provided.
Hood River is located about 60 miles east of Portland, on the Oregon-Washington border.
This is a developing story.
