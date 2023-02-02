Watch CBS News
Authorities in Hood River, Oregon, say no injuries after responding to "active shooter situation"

By Faris Tanyos

/ CBS News

An "active shooter situation" prompted evacuations in the northern Oregon town of Hood River Thursday afternoon, authorities said. They later reported there were no known injuries.

A little after 12:30 p.m. local time, the Hood River Police Department reported that the incident was occurring an area near a Dairy Queen.

"We are evacuating residents from the area," police wrote on Facebook. "Please stay away at this time."

Children at a nearby school were also evacuated, police said. 

The Hood River County School District reported that several area schools were placed on lockdown while local law enforcement were searching for a person in the area.

No further details were immediately provided.

Hood River is located about 60 miles east of Portland, on the Oregon-Washington border.

This is a developing story. 

First published on February 2, 2023 / 5:25 PM

