Honda recalls SUVs and pickups because hoods can fly open at high speeds

Honda is recalling nearly 789,000 SUVs and pickup trucks globally because the hoods can open while the vehicles are moving, heightening the risk of an accident.

The recall covers certain 2019 Passports, 2016 through 2019 Pilots and 2017 through 2020 Ridgeline pickups.

"Gaps in the front seal between the hood and the grill allow for air entry, potentially resulting in hood vibration at highway speeds. Over time the hood vibration could form stress fractures along the hood latch striker and separate the hood latch striker from the hood," Honda said in a notice posted on its website and in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators. "A separated hood latch striker may allow the hood to open, obstructing the driver's view and increasing the risk of a crash."

Motorists should heed hood vibration noises or a loose hood as potential warnings of a failing hood latch striker, the company cautioned.

Dealers will either repair the striker or replace the hood if necessary at no cost to owners. Honda will notify owners by letter starting January 17.

The worldwide recall total is 788,931, with just over 725,000 in the U.S.

Owners of the recalled vehicles can call any authorized Honda dealer to make an appointment. Those with questions or who need help locating a dealer can call Honda customer support at 1(888) 234-2138.