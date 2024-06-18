18 million Americans are house poor, a new study shows. That's a million less than last year.

More than 18 million Americans are living in homes that stretch their budgets far beyond what's considered financially healthy.

That's the major takeaway from a LendingTree study released this week, which found that about 18.3 million homeowners are what the housing industry calls cost-burdened, or house poor. The term "house poor" refers to homeowners who pay more than 30% of their monthly income on housing — including the mortgage, utilities and other costs. Anyone who spends more than half of their monthly income on housing is considered severely housing cost-burdened.

High cost-of-living states California, Hawaii and New York have the largest share of house poor residents, while West Virginia, Indiana and Arkansas have the fewest, LendingTree said.

To be sure, homeowners who spend more than 30% of their income on housing aren't necessarily struggling to make ends meet, said Jacob Channel, LendingTree senior economist.

"On the contrary, there are certainly instances where a person can spend more than 30% of their income on housing and live a very comfortable lifestyle," Channel said in a statement. "Nonetheless, people should do their best to keep housing costs in check."

But for many Americans, that's easier said than done, particularly in an economy where inflation is still high, home prices have reached record highs and mortgage rates are hovering around 7%. The median U.S. home price hit an all-time high this month of $394,000, up 4.4% from a year ago, according to Redfin.

LendingTree based its study on 2022 U.S. Census data on how much owner-occupied households spent on housing. The study suggests that the number of house-poor homeowners is falling. About 19 million homeowners were house poor or worse in 2023, according to a Harvard University estimate.

Here is a breakdown of the states with the highest concentration of cost-burdened homes, according to LendingTree.

California

2.2 million house poor

1 million severely housing cost-burdened

Hawaii

88,000 house poor

39,000 severely housing cost-burdened

New York

1.1 million house poor

550,000 severely housing cost-burdened

Here's a breakdown of the states with the lowest concentration of cost-burdened homes, according to LendingTree.

West Virginia

73,000 house poor

36,000 severely housing cost-burdened

Indiana

314,000 house poor

132,000 severely housing cost-burdened

Arkansas

132,000 house poor

60,000 severely housing cost-burdened