Multiple people shot in Hollywood Beach, Florida, police say

At least 9 people have been hospitalized after being shot during a fight between two groups in Hollywood Beach, Florida, police said.

The shooting happened on Monday afternoon near the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach resort, CBS News Miami reported, adding that at least three of the people injured were minors. The injury status of the victims was not known at a Monday evening news briefing, Hollywood Police public information manager Deanna Bettineschi said.

One person has been detained in connection with the shooting, police said, and another person remains at large.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.