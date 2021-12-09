Ordering holiday gifts? Check these top retailers' policies and deadlines

Experts advise consumers to shop for gifts, and ship, early for the holidays this year, as supply-chain snags and cost cuts at the U.S. Postal Service slow deliveries. It's also wise to check retailers' websites for shipping and delivery deadline policies. Many large retailers now offer same-day and last-minute delivery options as well as longer operating hours.

Here's what you need to know about major retailers' and shippers' deadlines to ensure holiday packages arrive on time.

Amazon

Check the online giant's Holiday 2021 page for details on how best to get your gift delivered by the holiday. Scrutinize the delivery cart window carefully for updated dates and times. Check Amazon's shipping and delivery policy page.

Amazon will deliver to through Dec. 24 "whether they chose to shop now or later," a spokesman said. Last year, specific holiday dates were released in mid-December.

Amazon invested in its shipping and logistics systems ahead of the holiday seasons. Service enhancements included adding more ports-of-entry, expanding its aircraft fleet and adding tens of thousands of workers, the company said on its website. Still, the tight labor market means hiring remains a challenge, Dave Clark, the CEO of Amazon's global consumer business told CBS's Face The Nation late last month.

Apple

Holiday shipping deadlines vary by product, according to Apple's website. Newer model iPhones can be ordered by Dec. 22, whereas most iPad ordering deadlines for delivery have already passed.

If the "order by" date has passed, Apple offers online shopping for in-stock items for pickup at a local Apple store or two-hour courier delivery. To send a physical gift card, order by Dec. 21, according to the website.

Best Buy

Best Buy offers free shipping for orders — on what it says are thousands of items (including major appliances and televisions) — above $35. The fee is waived for members of its Elite and Elite Plus programs. Check the store's website for particulars on shipping costs and timing.

Best Buy also gives consumers the option to pick up purchases at more than 16,000 alternate locations, such as brick-and-mortar FedEx and CVS stores. Like many retailers, Best Buy also offers contactless curbside pickup options.

Bookshop.org

The online service that supports independent bookstores recommends shipping through USPS priority mail or UPS ground no later than December 10. It has extended the site's regular return policy to 21 days during the season, according to its website.

Costco

On its website, Costco warns consumers of potential "small parcel" shipping delays and advises customers to enroll in UPS "My Choice" program and sign up for text updates from Costco.

"Should we encounter any unexpected issues after you order, we will email you," according to a statement on its website. Costco doesn't expect any delays for large items like furniture, grills, mattresses and appliances. Hundreds of "additional" non-food items are available to be delivered via Instacart, the company said.

To figure out if same-day delivery is available, look for the "Quickest Delivery/Shop Same-Day Now" button on the item page.

L.L. Bean

For most of the apparel maker's products, order by midnight (Eastern on Dec. 20 to get free shipping on orders of $50 or more. If you are shipping to a P.O. box, orders must be in by Dec. 9. Express shipping isn't available to P.O. boxes after Dec. 9 at midnight, according to the company's website.

Macy's

Macy's online ordering deadline is 5 p.m. Eastern on December 22 to receive items via standard delivery by December 25. The retailer, which also operates Bloomingdales, provides several pickup options including contactless curbside pickup; buy online, pick up in store; and same-day delivery via DoorDash, according to a company statement.

Target

Target offers same-day delivery through its Shipt service and has beefed up its curbside pickup spots at store sites, the company said in October.

Consumers can sign up for a $99 annual membership to Shipt to receive unlimited same-day delivery on qualified Target orders of $35 or more, or pay $9.99 per order, according to Target's website.

Walmart

Walmart offers free next-day delivery on online orders over $35 in the continental U.S., though if the purchase isn't eligible a $6 fee will be tacked on. So check the free-shipping page on the store's website for particulars.

Walmart recently extended its delivery times two hours to 10 p.m. The retail giant also offers same-day, in-store pickup for online orders. Beware, though: You can't pick up some purchases, like items heavier than 350 pounds.

Same-day delivery options

Many other retailers also offer some form of same-day delivery through services like DoorDash or Instacart if the item is in stock, with some only in select markets and often for a fee based on a list compiled by blackfriday.com. They include Big Lots, Bloomingdale's, GameStop, Office Depot & OfficeMax, PetSmart and Sephora.

Shippers: USPS, FedEx and UPS

The USPS, FedEx and UPS released recommended ship-by dates for gifts to be delivered in time for the December 25 holiday. Here they are, according to the shippers' websites.

Continental U.S.:

December 15: USPS retail ground service

December 17: First-class mail service (including holiday greeting cards)

December 17: First-class packages (up to 16 ounces)

December 18: Priority mail service

December 23: Priority mail express service

USPS For Air/Army/Fleet/Diplomatic post office addresses:

November 6: Retail ground service

December 9: Priority mail and first-class mail

December 16: Priority mail express military service

USPS Alaska and Hawaii:

December 17: Hawaii to/from mainland — priority mail and first-class mail

December 18: Alaska to/from Continental U.S. — first-class and priority mail

December 21: Alaska to/from Continental U.S. and Hawaii to/from mainland — priority mail express

December 9: ground economy

December 15: ground and home delivery

December 21: express saver

December 22: two day and two-day a.m.

December 23: overnight services

December 24: same day

Ground shipping, check the website for pricing quote

December 22: second-day air services

December 23: next-day air services

December 25: no pickup service, UPS holiday

Note: UPS' service guarantee is still suspended for most services due to COVID-19