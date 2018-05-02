Historians respond to Kanye West's controversial comments about slavery

History experts and professors have taken to social media to share their knowledge of slavery in America. The wave of historians discussing the topic comes after rapper Kanye West made controversial comments about slavery on TMZ.

West joined TMZ for a sit-down interview Tuesday. The 40-year-old rapper touched on his love for President Trump, his recent tweets, and one point said slavery "sounds like a choice."

"When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice. Like, you were there for 400 years and it's all of you all? You know, it's like we're mentally in prison. I like the word prison 'cause slavery goes too -- too direct to the idea of blacks," he said in the interview. "So prison is something that unites us as one race, blacks and whites being one race. We're the human race."

After the interview, West stood up in the TMZ newsroom and asked staffers if they thought he was "thinking free." TMZ reporter Van Lathan shot back and called West's comments the "absence of thought."

After the heated exchanged between Van Lathan and West went viral, many history experts started rebutting West's claims.

North Carolina State University associate professor Blair LM Kelley wrote the "slavery is a choice" argument is one often made by uninformed people. Kelley, who authored "Right to Ride," tweeted a rebuttal to West's claim.

Haven’t watched the whole Kanye event today, working my way up to it. I will say, that a milder version of the “slavery is a choice” argument is made by uninformed people all the time. I’ve had young men in my courses say “they never would have enslaved me.” — Blair LM Kelley (@profblmkelley) May 2, 2018

In the eight-tweet thread, Kelley explained that some people do not know about the brutalization of slaves, questioning if these people could survive what slaves went through.

"Not only did my ancestors and Kanye's ancestors survive, they managed to make a way to make a new culture, remake family and faith. And in the process, make a culture so formidable that it continues to change the world," Kelley wrote. "Slavery wasn't their choice at any step. We know that freedom was always their choice, resistance was their choice when they couldn't escape."

New York Time's best-selling author Roxanne Gay, who is a professor at Purdue University, also criticized West.

I don’t have the energy for nonsense but Kanye saying slavery was a choice reiterates my previous statements about how dangerous his trite, shallow ramblings are. He is not a free thinker. He is a free moron who doesn’t read. Do not @ me. — roxane gay (@rgay) May 1, 2018

Temple University professor and commentator Marc Lamont Hill also gave a quick lesson on the history of slavery.

There has NEVER been a moment in history when Black people didn't resist slavery. Some did it by jumping off ships. Some killed masters. Some ran away. Some did it through everyday forms of resistance. Slave masters didn't retire. Our resistance led to our freedom. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) May 2, 2018

When West took to Twitter to clarify what he meant by the slavery comments, some history buffs found faults in his new statements as well.

I freed a thousand slaves I could have freed a thousand more if only they knew they were slaves. - Harriet Tubman — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 2, 2018

1. Harriet Tubman never said that. 2. This fake quote is actually pro-slavery since it implies that slaves deserved their condition because of ignorance or inherent servility. 3. Stop this. https://t.co/ZESC7JiYBi — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) May 2, 2018

West tweeted that we need to have an open discussion about slavery, writing: "to make myself clear. Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will." He continued to tweet several times after his TMZ appearance.

My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018