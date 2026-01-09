His mangled truck became a local spectacle. Then a stranger changed everything.

South Bend, Indiana — Mo Riles' pickup truck was impossible to miss.

As it moved through South Bend Indiana, it began drawing attention across town, prompting double takes and growing chatter online.

"I thought it was AI. I didn't know if it was real," one resident said.

"I did a double take because I couldn't believe the sight of it," another said.

From the front, the green Chevy Silverado appeared mostly intact. But from almost any other angle, it's clear why people couldn't stop staring. The bed of the truck was crushed and buckled, with damage so severe it was hard to believe it was still drivable. Then there were the various scrapes and dents, and some parts that looked like they were hanging on by a thread.

The truck's condition was the result of years of mishaps that Riles says are too numerous to recount.

"Let's go with what didn't happen to it," he said.

Because Indiana doesn't require routine vehicle inspections, the truck remained street legal. For the past few months, thousands of people have been sharing their sightings online and mercilessly poking fun.

But a few weeks ago, one resident decided to look past the spectacle. Instead of making a mockery, he made a connection.

"I just thought, there's got to be something more to why this truck looks like this," said Colin Crowel, owner of a local detailing shop. "I just put two and two together that this is the person's only means of transition."

Crowel reached out to Riles and launched a crowdfunding campaign to help him get a safer, more reliable vehicle. The response exceeded expectations, raising about $22,000 from about 500 different donors.

Riles was overwhelmed by the kindness.

"That's the part that knocked me over, man," Riles said. "Here's a human being seeing another human being struggle. And I'm like, wow, what did I do to deserve this?"

Riles had worked most of his life, most recently at a Dollar Tree, and has been dealing with health issues that make dependable transportation especially important for getting to doctor's appointments.

Last week, he took the Silverado on its final drive — to a local Chevy dealership — where he was surprised with a shiny 2019 Silverado.

But he says the real gift was far less tangible.

"This whole thing is not about me. It's about this community bonding together. God is good," Riles said.