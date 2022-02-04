Payrolls surged by 467,000 in January, confounding economists

Job growth around the U.S. was robust in January with employers adding 467,000 new hires, surprising economists who had forecast that the COVID-19 wave caused by the Omicron variant would dampen payrolls.

The leisure and hospitality sector led the increase, adding 151,000 jobs in January, the U.S. Department of Labor said Friday. Professional and business services added 86,000 jobs, while retail added 61,000.

The unemployment rate ticked up to 4% as more people entered the workforce to look for jobs. In another positive sign for the labor market, the participation rate — a measure of people working or looking for jobs — rose to 62.2%.

Pay surged, too. Average wages for all workers rose 5.6% from the year-ago period, while wages for non-managers, who make up four-fifths of the workforce, rose 6.9%.

"We're not expecting to see wage growth slow down anytime soon," Julia Pollak, labor economist at ZipRecruiter, told CBS MoneyWatch this week. ""We now have a record low number of unemployed people per opening .... Add inflation in the mix and employees are demanding more, and employers feel pressured to give it to them."

The unexpected burst in hiring comes as the federal government revised its annual measuring methods, showing that job growth last fall was also much stronger than initially reported.

"This is a much stronger report than expected. As well as the upside surprise in January, the net revision to the previous three months was a huge [709,000 jobs]," Ian Shepherdson, chief economist with Pantheon Macroeconomics, said in a report.

The January employment figures come as a surprise to economists, who overwhelmingly expected the Omicron surge to substantially reduce payrolls in January. At the peak of the wave, the Census Bureau reported that 9 million people were not working because they were ill or were caring for someone who was. High numbers of cases also led businesses to close or reduce hours; event organizers to cancel and caused travelers to rethink plans.

"Given the prior relationship [between COVID-19 and jobs], the size of that Omicron wave should be associated with 4 million job losses," Pollak said. "Of course, that didn't happen."

"The economy is fairly resilient and that we are learning to live with the virus, and take more targeted, less costly mitigation strategies," she added.

January's surge reflects new hires as well as seasonal effects. Typically, retail establishment and restaurants lay off large numbers of worker after the holidays; if those workers are kept on permanently, that shows up in the statistics as a job gain.