Hiker falls more than 100 feet to cliff ledge, is rescued hours later

A Utah hiker who fell more than 100 feet to a cliff ledge over the weekend was stuck there for hours before being rescued, authorities said. Salt Lake City Fire Capt. Tony Stowe said the 29-year-old man was hiking near an industrial area in the city west of Ensign Peak on Sunday around 4 a.m. when he fell down the mountain, stopping just before the cliff edge, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Stowe said the man lost his phone during the fall and couldn't call for help, leaving himself stranded for more than five hours. He said a group of homeless people living in the area noticed the man, who was flashing his flashlight and waving his arms.

This morning SLC Fire’s Heavy Rescue Team rescued a 29 yr. old male hiking in the area that fell more than 100 feet landing on a cliff ledge. He sustained injuries to his pelvis and leg. After losing his phone he was stuck on the mountain for over 5 hours before 911 was called. pic.twitter.com/22xG2ExzAI — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) December 27, 2020

The group called 911 around 9:30 a.m.

Rescuers were able to lower a bucket to the spot so the man could safely be lowered, reports CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV.

The rescue crew found the man conscious but disoriented, authorities said. The rescue took about two hours. Authorities didn't identify the man.

Stowe said the man was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be a broken pelvis and leg.

