When it comes to maximizing your savings, opening a high-yield account is a no-brainer. These accounts offer yields up to 12 times higher than regular savings accounts, allowing you to reach your savings goals faster.

Some of the highest yields you'll find are from savings accounts offered by online banks. Because these banks don't have the overhead costs of maintaining physical branches, they can afford to entice customers with competitive interest rates. They also offer the convenience of 24/7, on-the-go banking through websites and mobile apps.

But some online banks have a notable drawback: They don't offer ATM cards. If you want to access your funds, you'll need to jump through some hoops, such as transferring funds to a connected checking account and withdrawing them from there. This can be inconvenient at any time, but especially if you're using your savings as an emergency fund and need to obtain money at a moment's notice.

Thankfully, there are plenty of online savings accounts that provide both high yields and fee-free ATM access.

5 high-yield online accounts with free ATM access

All of the accounts below are protected by FDIC insurance up to $250,000 (although SoFi offers significantly more than this). We've ranked them by APY, but you'll want to compare them carefully to find the one that offers the best features for you.

Salem Five Direct (5.01% APY)

The eOne Savings account from Salem Five Direct offers 5.01% APY on balances up to $1 million. It requires only a $10 minimum deposit and has no minimum balance requirement or monthly fees.

Salem Five Direct belongs to the AllPoint ATM network and offers fee-free access at 55,000+ ATMs worldwide, including at stores like Target, CVS and Walgreens.

Salem Five Direct is the online division of Salem Five Bank.

UFB Direct (4.81% APY)

UFB Direct's Premier Savings account earns 4.81% APY and has no minimum deposit requirement, maintenance fees or service fees. You can use its complimentary ATM card at over 90,000 locations nationwide. And, if you're in a place with spotty WiFi, you can even access your account via SMS messaging.

UFB Direct is a division of online bank Axos Bank.

Lending Club (4.25% APY)

You'll earn 4.25% APY with Lending Club's High-Yield Savings Account. There are no monthly services fees or minimum balance requirements, although you will need $100 to open the account.

You can use the free ATM card you receive with the account at more than 37,000 ATMs in the MoneyPassⓇ and SUMSM networks. Plus, Lending Club offers unlimited reimbursements for out-of-network ATM charges through its ATM Fee Rebate program.

Synchrony Bank (4.30% APY)

Synchrony Bank's high-yield savings account provides an APY of 4.30% with no minimum deposit requirement, minimum balance requirement or monthly fees. You can access your funds free of charge at any ATM (nationally or internationally) with a Plus or Accel logo. Synchrony also reimburses you for domestic out-of-network ATM charges up to $5 per statement cycle.

You can qualify for unlimited domestic ATM charge refunds if you reach Diamond status in Synchrony's Perks Rewards program. This requires banking with them for five years or more or having an account balance of $250,000 or more.

SoFi (4.30% APY)

SoFi's high-yield savings account comes with a checking account (you cannot open a standalone saving account at this time). If you set up direct deposit, you'll earn 4.30% APY on your savings account and 1.20% APY on your checking.

SoFi's savings account has no minimum or monthly balance requirements and no monthly fees. It also has helpful features like AutoSave (which automatically puts part of your paycheck into savings) and Vaults (which can help you reach specific savings goals). You can access your funds for free at any of AllPoint's 55,000+ worldwide locations.

Big savers will enjoy the fact that SoFi offers significantly higher account protections than other savings accounts — up to $2 million through its SoFi Insured Deposit Program. All you have to do is opt into the program by responding to an email link or enrolling in the SoFi app.

The bottom line

When it comes to savings accounts, you have a wide variety to choose from. To get the most for your money, look to high-yield online accounts that offer fee-free ATM access. This will allow you to enjoy high returns while also ensuring you can access your funds whenever you need them — a true win-win.

