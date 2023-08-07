We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With a gold IRA, you can enjoy the perks of traditional IRAs in addition to some lesser-known advantages.

One of the easiest ways to secure your retirement savings is by investing in an individual retirement account, or IRA. IRAs provide unique benefits that can help you make the most of your investing dollars and decrease your tax burden when you need it most.

You can invest in a wide range of assets with an IRA, including traditional assets like stocks, bonds, mutual funds and ETFs. But there's another asset you may not have considered that offers its own unique benefits: gold.

With a gold IRA, you can enjoy the perks of traditional IRAs in addition to some lesser-known advantages that can make it a wise investment for anyone looking to protect their retirement savings and grow their wealth.

4 hidden benefits of gold IRAs

Here's how you can benefit from adding a gold IRA to your investment portfolio.

More efficient estate planning

When you pass away, your estate typically goes through probate. This is a legal process by which a court reviews your assets and your will to ensure everything is distributed properly. IRAs usually aren't subject to probate. So, by designating beneficiaries to your gold IRA, you can avoid the delays, costs and potential complications of the probate process.

In addition, a Roth gold IRA can ensure your assets are passed on to your beneficiaries in a tax-efficient manner. Roth IRAs are funded with after-tax dollars, so no taxes are due on withdrawals and distributions. That means your heirs won't have to pay unnecessary taxes on the assets they inherit.

Portfolio diversification

Diversification is essential to long-term investment success. It's important to spread your investments across several asset classes and industries to maximize your returns and minimize risk. That means including a mix of high-risk, high-reward assets like stocks and more conservative alternative assets like gold.

Gold has historically offered stable returns throughout periods of economic turmoil that can harm other assets. That can make it a great way to protect your portfolio from market volatility and maintain your wealth over the long term.

Protection against inflation

Inflation can quietly eat away at your retirement savings. One way to protect your portfolio from this erosion is by investing in gold.

Unlike paper currency, which can be devalued by overprinting, gold is a finite resource. It's also always in demand thanks to its use as an asset, currency and component in everything from jewelry to electronics. When the dollar loses purchasing power, investors turn to gold to preserve their wealth, and this increased demand drives gold prices up.

By investing in a gold IRA, you can shield your retirement savings from the harmful effects of inflation, helping to ensure you have the money you need when you stop working.

Protection against economic and geopolitical uncertainty

When the U.S. economy is shaky, assets like stocks tend to suffer. They can also be hurt by geopolitical events such as wars, trade disputes and political instability. Because gold is a tangible asset that isn't tied to any government or currency, it's considered a safe haven during these times.

Thanks to its intrinsic value and low correlation with other assets, gold can protect your retirement savings from events outside your control.

The bottom line

If you're looking to secure your future and build your wealth, a gold IRA is worth considering. By investing in a gold IRA, you can simplify your estate planning, diversify your portfolio, and protect yourself from inflation and other economic and geopolitical risks.

That said, as with any investment, it's important to consult a financial advisor to review your personal investment and retirement goals and determine how a gold IRA could fit into your long-term plan.

