Here is Kevin Brady's bill to halt individual mandate, restore subsidy payments

A bill from Rep. Kevin Brady, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, obtained by CBS News would temporarily suspend the individual mandate under Obamacare, and fund the cost-sharing reduction payments President Trump said he would nix through 2019.

(Here is the text of the bill as of 7:47 a.m. Wednesday.)

A copy of the legislation dated Wednesday morning and titled the Healthcare Market Certainty and Mandate Relief Act of 2017 places a moratorium on the individual mandate requiring Americans to have insurance from after December 31, 2016 until January 1, 2022, and retroactively nullifies the employer mandate from December 31, 2014, until Jan. 1, 2018.

The legislation also directs the federal government to fund cost-sharing reduction payments for the next two years. Last month, Mr. Trump abruptly announced he would end the cost-sharing reduction payments, which are payments the federal government makes to insurers under Obamacare to keep health costs low for low-to-middle-income families. The legislation, however, prohibits such payments to be given to an issuer of a health plan that includes abortion coverage.

The legislation, expected to be introduced shortly, is the latest Republican effort to address Obamacare. Brady and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, announced last week that they would be putting forward such a plan.

"Millions of families in Texas and across the country still trapped in Obamacare are desperately looking for relief – not a reinforcement of today's failed status quo," Brady said in a news release last week. "What we're proposing not only helps treat some of Obamacare's symptoms – rising premiums, fewer choices, and uncertainty and instability. It takes steps to cure Obamacare's underlying illness through patient-centered reforms that deliver relief from federal mandates, protect life, and increase choices in health care. It also empowers individuals and families to save and spend their health care dollars the way they want and need by expanding and enhancing a popular, tax-advantaged savings tool known as health savings accounts. These are the types of real reforms that must be included as part of Congress acting to temporarily and legally appropriate funds for cost-sharing reduction payments."

The bill from Brady competes with a bill from Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, and Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington. The Alexander-Murray bill would also fund the subsidy payments for two years, but it also includes an approach to waivers for states from some of the requirements of the Affordable Care Act. Brady's office declined to comment on any legislation until it is public.

The text comes ahead of the GOP's intention to reveal its tax plan on Thursday.

In the past, Brady has said Republicans should continue the payments while Congress grapples with a broader plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

"We should act within our constitutional authority now to temporarily and legally fund cost-sharing reduction payments as we move away from Obamacare and toward a patient-centered system that truly works for the American people," Brady said at a June hearing on Mr. Trump's budget request for Health and Human Services.

