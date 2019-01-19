Man accused of threat linked to R. Kelly turns himself in

A man accused of threatening a father who claimed R. Kelly kept his daughter from her family has turned himself in. Henry James Mason turned himself in around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Henry County Sheriff's Office Maj. Bobby Sloan said.

A judge had issued a warrant for Mason on charges of terroristic threats and acts. Sloan said Mason was released on $10,000 bond. A phone number for Mason couldn't immediately be found.

CBS affiliate WGCL-TV reports that Mason is R. Kelly's former road manager.

A Henry County police report from May said Timothy Savage told police Mason had called and threatened to kill him. Savage said he'd been trying unsuccessfully to reach his daughter. He told police Kelly was holding his daughter.

Allegations of R. Kelly's sexual abuse go back decades and have ignited protests encouraging people to boycott his music. Sony Music reportedly dropped the singer from its roster after abuse allegations resurfaced after Lifetime aired its "Surviving R. Kelly" documentary.