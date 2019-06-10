Helicopter crashes into Midtown Manhattan building – live updates

A helicopter crashed into a building Monday afternoon in Midtown Manhattan, according to the New York City Fire Department. The crash reportedly sparked a two-alarm fire at the building, located at 787 7th Avenue.

A New York City Police department source told CBS News that the helicopter crash landed on the roof but did not go into the building.

MAN 2-ALARM 787 7 AVE, HIGH RISE HELICOPTER CRASH INTO BUILDING, — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) June 10, 2019

One person was aboard the helicopter. It's unclear if anyone was injured. CBS New York reports that Gov. Andrew Cuomo is on the scene.

"There was a helicopter that made a forced landing, emergency landing, or landed on the roof of the building for one reason or another," Cuomo said. "There was a fire that happened when the helicopter hit the roof ... The fire department believes the fire is under control. There may be casualties involved with people who were in the helicopter."

This is a developing story.