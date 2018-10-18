Heidi Heitkamp attends debate against Kevin Cramer after apologizing for misleading ad

North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, one of the most vulnerable Democratic senators up for re-election this year, is facing off against Republican Kevin Cramer for their first debate Thursday evening. They had agreed to three debates this month, but the first was cancelled because of the Senate confirmation vote on Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomintation. Heitkamp has recently taken heat for publishing a newspaper ad which named several women who had been sexually assaulted without their permission. Heitkamp apologized for the ad, but Republicans have pounced on her already teetering campaign.

The ad, released this week, was structured as an open letter to Kevin Cramer, Heitkamp's Republican opponent, chastising him for comments he made during Kavanaugh's confirmation process. In September, Cramer questioned whether the sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh disqualified him from serving on the court, even if they were true. Heitkamp voted against Kavanaugh's confirmation, a risk in her deep-red state.

"In an attempt to bring awareness to this issue and push back against dismissive comments toward sexual assault survivors by Kevin Cramer, our campaign worked with victim advocates to identify women who would be willing to sign the letter or share their story," Heitkamp said in a statement. Cramer responded that it was a "revictimization of victims."

Heitkamp has been significantly down in the polls throughout her campaign. A recent Fox News poll showed her trailing Cramer by 12 points. The CBS News Battleground Tracker rates the race as "edge Republican."

Heitkamp won by a few thousand votes in 2012. She was supported by many Native American voters in that campaign. However, a recent Supreme Court ruling made it more difficult for Native Americans in North Dakota to vote, which could also affect Heitkamp's campaign.