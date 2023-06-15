Healthy Paws pet insurance review 2023

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Just like health insurance for humans, pet insurance can help you offset costly veterinary care for your pet. You pay a monthly premium, and in return, you get coverage for a portion of your pet's eligible veterinary expenses, including injuries from accidents, emergency treatments, surgeries, and sometimes even preventative care, depending on the specifics of your policy.

Pet insurance is a burgeoning industry with numerous companies to choose from, including Healthy Paws. This provider offers a straightforward coverage plan with no annual or lifetime caps and speedy claims processing times. This review will shed light on Healthy Paws' costs, benefits and downsides to help you decide if their plans are the right fit for you and your furry best friend.

Healthy Paws pet insurance overview

Healthy Paws is a pet insurance company based in Bellevue, Washington which has provided coverage for dogs and cats since 2009. The company partners with Aon Corporation, and its policies are underwritten and issued by Chubb Group.

Healthy Paws offers one accident-illness plan with no separate wellness or accident-only plans, which is rare in the pet insurance sector. Like most providers, the company doesn't cover pre-existing conditions. Healthy Paws also doesn't cover vet exams.

However, Healthy Paws pet insurance stands out for its lack of coverage caps, with no per-incident, annual or lifetime limits on payouts. Its accident and injury policy covers chronic conditions, cancer, hereditary or congenital conditions and emergency care, among other conditions.

How much does Healthy Paws pet insurance cost?

Your monthly premium price will vary depending on whether you own a dog or cat as well as your furry family member's age and breed. For example, monthly premiums for a 2-year-old female Labrador retriever with an 80% reimbursement rate and a $500 deductible could cost you $55.77 monthly. Meanwhile, a 2-year old male Siamese cat with the same policy could run you $22.41 each month.

Also, remember that younger and mixed-breed pets tend to fetch lower monthly premiums than older and purebred ones.

Healthy Paws pet insurance vs. the competition



Healthy Paws Lemonade ASPCA Cost* $52.20 per month $39 per month $64.46 per month Annual deductible options $250, $500 $100, $250, $500 $100, $200, $500 Reimbursement percentage 70%, 80% 70%, 80%, 90% 70%, 80%, 90% Coverage amounts Unlimited $5,000 to $100,000 $2,500, $4000, $7,000, $10,000

*Quotes are for a 5-year-old mixed dog, medium weight, in good health in Boulder, Colorado. Coverage options include a $500 deductible, an 80% reimbursement percentage and the maximum coverage amount for each provider.

In this example, Healthy Paws fares well against its competitors with a competitive monthly premium. While its pricing isn't as cheap as Lemonade's, it makes up for it with unlimited annual coverage, unlike Lemonade's policy which maxes out at $100,000. However, the 80% reimbursement rate for Healthy Paws falls short of the 90% reimbursement Lemonade and ASPCA offer.

Healthy Paws pet insurance pros and cons

Pet insurance can give you peace of mind knowing you have the financial backing to offset a significant portion of your veterinary bill for covered accidents and illnesses. But before you sign up for a pet insurance policy, take a moment to evaluate both its benefits and downsides, such as those offered by Healthy Paws.

Healthy Paws pet insurance pros

Competitive pricing

No per-incident, annual or lifetime coverage limits on claim payouts

Aims to process claims within two business days

Healthy Paws pet insurance cons

No wellness coverage for routine health care such as annual checkups, lab work and dental treatments

Doesn't reimburse veterinary exam fees

Appears to have varying deductibles and reimbursement levels depending on what type of pet you have and other factors, but the company doesn't disclose its rate schedule on its website. You'll need to get a quote to discover your options.

Healthy Paws pet insurance unique benefits

All pets deserve medical care when they need it, especially homeless dogs and cats without a home. When you get a pet insurance quote, you help homeless pets in their journey toward adoption. Healthy Paws Foundation makes charitable contributions to pet adoption agencies for vaccines, spaying and neutering surgeries and other treatments so our furry friends can start their road to recovery and improved health.

The bottom line

Choosing the best pet insurance policy comes down to finding a carrier that offers the ideal combination of price, policy options, and annual limits, among other factors. Healthy Paws ranks highly in these areas due to its simple approach. The company offers a single plan for dogs and cats, featuring competitive pricing and no annual caps, making it worthwhile to get a quote and discover your options.