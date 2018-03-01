Hawaii House bill that would give lethal doses to terminally ill advances

Two state House committees have voted to advance a measure that would allow terminally ill patients to request prescriptions for lethal doses of medication.

The House Health and Human Services Committee on Wednesday voted in favor of the measure called the "Our Care, Our Choice Act."

House Health and Human Services Chairman Rep. John Mizuno said the bill was amended. He said the proposal now has the strongest protections of any state.

Medically assisted death is legal in the District of Columbia and five states: California, Colorado, Oregon, Vermont and Washington.

The bill is expected to be up for a full House floor vote on Tuesday.