Harry Dean Stanton, "Twin Peaks" and "Repo Man" star, dies at 91

Actor Harry Dean Stanton, best known for his roles in "Pretty in Pink," "Twin Peaks" and "Repo Man," has died from natural causes, according to his agent. Stanton was 91.

Stanton died at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles on Friday, John Kelly of Bresler Kelly & Associates said in a statement. He was "beloved in the entertainment industry" and earned a reputation for his "meticulous preparation" and easygoing personality, the statement said.

Stanton was born in Kentucky and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, fighting in the Battle of Okinawa. He eventually moved to Los Angeles, earning his first role in 1957's "Tomahawk Trail."

JAE C. HONG/AP

Stanton appeared in supporting TV and film roles throughout the 1950s and 1960s, including "Gunsmoke," "Bonanza," and "The Untouchables." He also appeared in classic films like "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," "How The West Was Won," "Paris, Texas" and "Cool Hand Luke."

Stanton also appeared in Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather: Part II" and David Lynch's "Wild at Heart." Lynch also cast him in "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me," "The Straight Story" and "Twin Peaks."

"There's nobody like Harry Dean," Lynch said in a statement. "Everyone loved him. And with good reason. He was a great actor (actually beyond) -- and a great human being -- so great to be around him!"