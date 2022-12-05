New trailer for "Harry & Meghan" docuseries teases the "full truth" behind couple's relationship with the royal family

Netflix's upcoming docuseries "Harry & Meghan" is proving to be an emotional and nail-biting rollercoaster even before its release. In a new trailer that dropped on Monday, Prince Harry teased that they'll reveal "the full truth" behind what led to the couple's split from the royal family.

"No one knows the full truth," Prince Harry says in the trailer, which got nearly 200,000 views within just a few hours of its release on YouTube and 1.7 million on Twitter. "We know the full truth."

The docuseries is set to be released in six episodes, combined in two "volumes" — the first coming this Thursday, Dec. 8, and the rest on Dec. 15. Netflix calls it "an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series" that allows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to share their side of the story about their relationship and eventual exit from the royal family.

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event.

Volume I: December 8

Along with interviews with Harry and Meghan themselves, the series will also include commentary from historians and friends and family, most of whom, according to Netflix, "have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed."

The latest trailer comes just days after the first sneak peek for the series dropped. While the first trailer promised an emotional look at the couple's relationship and experiences, the latest provides a glimpse into the turmoil and alleged manipulation that happened behind the scenes.

"There's a hierarchy of the family. You know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories," Prince Harry says in the trailer. "...It's a dirty game."

With footage of his mother, Princess Diana, being hounded by the press, Harry continues to say, "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy."

Diana, Princess of Wales, was famously killed in a car accident in Paris in 1997 as she was being chased by paparazzi.

"I was terrified," Harry says in the trailer. "I didn't want history to repeat itself."

That moment in the trailer was only amplified by the words of Meghan: "I realized, 'they're never gonna protect you.'"

Images of tabloids, paparazzi jostling with cameras, and the couple clearly going through times of distress continue on the screen as commentators provide snippets of analysis.

"There was a war against Meghan to suit other people's agendas," one woman says, followed by a man saying, "It's about hatred. it's about race."

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have been relatively open about their struggles with the palace. They ultimately decided to step back as senior members of the family in 2020 and have worked to become financially independent. They now live in California.

Last year, Harry told "The Late Late Show" host James Corden that life in the U.K. as members of the royal family was "toxic." Months later in an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple detailed how they were treated by members of the royal family as their relationship progressed and when Meghan became pregnant with their first child, Archie.

"We did what we had to do," Harry told Winfrey about the decision to leave the royal family.