Netflix releases trailer for "Harry & Meghan" docuseries: "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors"

Netflix gave a first look at a new docuseries featuring Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. The streaming service released a trailer for "Harry & Meghan" on Thursday.

The teaser features several black and white pictures of the couple in various stages of their relationship, including pictures of their wedding reception, Meghan's pregnancy and the couple attending royal events together.

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ysxaCcESP4 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2022

"No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," Harry says in the one-minute video. "I had to do everything I could to protect my family."

"When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?" Meghan says.

The couple signed deals in 2020 with Spotify and Netflix to create content for those platforms.

The series is expected to be released on Dec. 8.