Harrison Ford: "I don't have to be a leading man anymore"

Actor Harrison Ford has starred in many iconic films of the modern era, including the blockbuster "Star Wars" and Indiana Jones franchises. But now, at 77, he no longer needs to be the leading man, he tells Lee Cowan in an interview for "CBS Sunday Morning," to be broadcast Sunday, February 16.

After more than 40 years in the business, Ford confesses top billing doesn't matter anymore. That said, he does get top billing in his new film, "The Call of the Wild," based on the novel by Jack London.

"Look, I've enjoyed every job I've ever had, because I love the work," Ford told Cowan. "But I don't have to be a leading man anymore."

Harrison Ford and "Buck" in the new film "The Call of the Wild," based on the Jack London novel. 20th Century Studios

Ford talked with Cowan about his film work, his hobbies, and more in a wide-ranging interview that also gets into politics.

The Oscar-nominated actor is known for not talking about politics or religion much, but he says "We gotta talk about it in a positive way."

Climate change and sustainability are just a few of the topics about which he is passionate. "We're in danger of losing the support of nature for our lives. For our economies. For our societies," he said. "Nature doesn't need people; people need nature."

An accomplished pilot, the actor also talked with Cowan about his love of flying, which continues today, five years after a frightening crash on a golf course that fractured his pelvis and back.

Ford is known for being private and not a big fan of interviews but, he told Cowan, talking about new projects is part of the job.

"You have a sense of responsibility to your customers," Ford explained. "I think of the people that go to my movies … more as customers than I do as fans. 'Fans' feels kind of weird to me, but always has."

To watch a trailer for "The Call of the Wild" click on the video player below. The movie opens in theatres February 21.



