"Hamilton" and its creator Lin-Manuel Miranda launch fundraiser for abortion access

London — Lin-Manuel Miranda and his global musical "Hamilton" have launched a fundraising campaign to benefit organizations that provide support for people seeking abortions in the United States and Europe.

"We are devastated by the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling eliminating the right to an abortion which has been a right since 1973," a press release for the fundraiser, called #ham4choice, said. "We're stronger when we work together. We can stand up for every person's right to make decisions about their own body and their own lives."

A donation of $10 will enter the donor for a chance to win tickets to Hamilton in New York City, London, and Hamburg, Germany, with opportunities to meet the cast and tickets, flights, and hotels all covered.

"Join me and all the companies of Hamilton as we fight for access to care," Miranda said.

Among the organizations listed as recipients of the money raised are the National Network of Abortion Funds in the U.S., the Puerto Rican organization Profamilias, and the European group Abortion Support Network.

"With restrictions to abortion rights happening in the U.S., it's easy to forget that there are countries in Europe with equally draconian abortion laws. The abortion fund movement is global and we are stronger together," Mara Clarke, Director of the U.K.-based Abortion Support Network, said in a statement.

"In addition to the funding, we hope that this stunning act of solidarity from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Hamilton will strengthen the pro-choice movement across Europe," Clarke said.