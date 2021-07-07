Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated in his home

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated on Wednesday at his home by a commando, interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said. Joseph said he was now in charge of the country.

President of the Republic of Haiti Jovenel Moïse speaks onstage during the 2018 Concordia Annual Summit, September 25, 2018, in New York City. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

Haiti has suffered for years from political instability, and Moïse had been governing by decree. Critics had accused the 52-year-old of ruling like an autocrat.

His wife was reportedly wounded in the attack and hospitalized.

According to the Miami Herald, unidentified gunmen stormed into Moïse's home in a hilltop community of the capital, Port-au-Prince, early Wednesday morning claiming to be agents of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Videos seen by the Herald showed gunmen telling people at Moïse's home to "put down your weapons. This is DEA."

Haitian sources told the Miami newspaper that the assailants, who were heard speaking English and Spanish, were not in fact DEA agents, but "mercenaries."

