Haitian President Jovenel Moise assassinated in his home President Biden is calling the situation in Haiti "very worrisome" after Haitian President Jovenel Mois Moise was shot and killed overnight in his home. CBS News' Skyler Henry has an update on the investigation, and managing editor for The Haitian Times, Macollvie Neel, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about what's next for the nation's leadership.