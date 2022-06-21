Senate releases text of bipartisan gun control bill

The Senate has released the text of an agreement on gun control legislation, after weeks of bipartisan negotiations. Republican Senator John Cornyn, one of the key Republican negotiators, suggested there could be a procedural vote as soon as Tuesday night.

The deal has the backing of a bipartisan senators, including the 10 Republicans it would need to pass. If it passes both chambers of Congress, the legislation would be the first major gun reform legislation in decades.

"I support the bill text that Senator Cornyn and our colleagues have produced," Senate Minority Leader McConnell said in a statement. "For years, the far left falsely claimed that Congress could only address the terrible issue of mass murders by trampling on law-abiding Americans' constitutional rights. This bill proves that false. Our colleagues have put together a commonsense package of popular steps that will help make these horrifying incidents less likely while fully upholding the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens."

President Biden told reporters Tuesday afternoon he's been briefed on the legislative proposal.

The bill takes action on the so-called "boyfriend loophole," meaning dating partners convicted of domestic violence will lose their ability to purchase a gun. Convicted individuals may earn their right to own a gun back five years later, but they can lose that right if they reoffend. It was called the "boyfriend loophole" because only abusers who were married to or were domestic partners of victims were banned from buying guns, not those in a dating relationship.

"After decades of trying, we're finally closing the boyfriend loophole," Senator Chris Murphy, the key Democratic negotiator, tweeted. "That means that if you assault your girlfriend or your ex-girlfriend, you lose your ability to buy or own a gun. You can get your rights back, but years later, only for one time, non-repeat offenders."

The bill also funds the implementation of crisis intervention orders in all states, including for so-called "red flag" laws. Red flag laws allow courts to temporarily remove guns from people threatening to kill others or themselves.

Under this measure, a longer background check process would be required for those under 21 years old and would include calls to local authorities to see if the young adult is in crisis.

Less contentious parts of the bill are also expected to boost mental health resources, provide funding for school safety and stricter penalties on criminals who illegally traffic guns, among other things.

The agreement follows weeks of negotiations prompted by deadly mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.

The National Rifle Association immediately announced its opposition to the legislation.

"The NRA will support legislation that improves school security, promotes mental health services, and helps reduce violent crime," the NRA said in a statement. "However, we will oppose this gun control legislation because it falls short at every level. It does little to truly address violent crime while opening the door to unnecessary burdens on the exercise of Second Amendment freedom by law-abiding gun owners."

