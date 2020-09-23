Grizzly bear kills moose hunter in national park in Alaska

A hunter was killed by a grizzly bear in a national park in Alaska over the weekend, the National Park Service said Tuesday. The attack marked the first known fatal bear mauling in the Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve since it was established in 1980.

The National Park Service said the hunter was on a 10-day moose hunt with a friend near the Chisana River when the attack happened on Sunday.

The name of the hunter who was killed, as well as specific details of the attack, have not yet been released. An investigation is pending.

The service reminded visitors to "be bear aware when traveling in the backcountry."