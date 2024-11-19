We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Home equity is calculated by deducting your existing mortgage loan balance from your home's current value. And, in today's unique economic climate, that calculation has led to the average homeowner accumulating approximately $330,000 worth of equity.

This can be accessed in a variety of ways, with both home equity loans and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) being two of the less expensive options. Still, your home serves as collateral in these borrowing exchanges, so it's critical that you use the money for the right reasons or you could jeopardize your homeownership if you fail to repay all that was withdrawn.

Fortunately, in the final weeks of 2024, there are still smart ways to use this home equity, some of which are more timely than others. Below, we'll detail three great ways homeowners can start using their home equity before January 1, 2025.

3 great ways to use home equity in the final weeks of 2024

Here are three smart — and effective — ways homeowners can utilize their home equity in the waning weeks of 2024:

Home projects

Not every home project is worth utilizing home equity for, particularly those that you can afford to pay for comfortably out of your everyday budget. For other, larger ones, however, it makes sense to turn to home equity. That's because select home improvements and repairs can qualify for a tax deduction.

In other words, interest paid on home equity loans and HELOCs can be tax-deductible if used for qualifying home projects. So if that's your intended purpose, consider applying now. If you wait much longer, you may not get the funds disbursed in time to qualify for the tax deduction in 2024 — meaning you'll delay the deduction until you file your next tax return in the spring of 2026.

Credit card debt consolidation

Credit card interest rates have been on a steady upward trend, the latest coming in recent weeks with the average interest rate soaring to 23.37%. So, if you have significant credit card debt (and many Americans do currently), it's worth consolidating with a home equity loan or HELOC now, especially when considering that both products come with interest rates almost three times lower than the average credit card rate. This is traditionally one of the smarter ways to use home equity, but it's particularly critical today, with credit card interest rates at a record high and with a minuscule likelihood of those rates falling.

Business opportunities

A new year could mean new business opportunities to explore, and that often requires the need for startup capital to fund these possibilities. Home equity loans and HELOCs can provide that source of funding in a much more affordable way than a personal loan, with a near 13% average interest rate, could.

And even if the need for this funding isn't until the first quarter of 2025, it makes sense to take steps now, considering that it may be weeks until your home equity funds are disbursed. Start by ensuring your credit is in top shape. Then determine your exact financial needs and start shopping for lenders (since you don't need to use your current mortgage lender) to improve your chances of finding the lowest rates and best terms.

The bottom line

Because your home is on the line when tapping into your home equity, it's important to only utilize it for appropriate means. But in the final weeks of 2024, there are still timely and effective uses for this financing. Home repairs, debt consolidation, new business opportunities or a mix of all three could be smart reasons to use home equity now, positioning yourself for financial success into 2025 and beyond.