We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Adding gold to your portfolio can be especially smart at certain times. Getty Images

When it comes to investing in precious metals, gold has long been considered a safe haven asset and a hedge against economic uncertainty. For centuries, it has preserved wealth and served as a store of value — and it offers numerous other benefits, too.

And, in today's dynamic financial landscape, adding gold to your investments can be a smart move. Inflation remains high despite numerous Federal Reserve rate hikes, and other economic factors continue to cause uncertainty as well. However, the key question is not whether to invest in gold, but when to do so. After all, timing is crucial when it comes to effectively incorporating gold into your portfolio.

Start exploring how gold investing can benefit you here now.

5 great times to add gold to your portfolio

Wondering when you should consider investing in gold? Here are a few times when it can make sense to add this precious metal to your portfolio:

In uncertain economies

One of the primary times that investors turn to gold is during periods of economic uncertainty. When there are concerns about inflation, currency devaluation, geopolitical tensions or financial market instability, gold tends to shine. That's because, historically, gold has shown a negative correlation with the stock market, making it an excellent tool to mitigate risk.

So, one of the best times to add gold to your portfolio is when economic indicators suggest trouble ahead. Keep a close eye on inflation rates, central bank policies and global geopolitical tensions. If these factors start to signal instability, it might be an opportune time to add gold to your portfolio or increase your gold holdings.

Find out more about why gold is a smart investment.

When the dollar value fluctuates

The value of the U.S. dollar can significantly impact the price of gold. When the dollar weakens, gold tends to rise, and vice versa. So, when the dollar is strong, gold may be relatively cheaper, presenting an attractive buying opportunity.

In turn, it makes sense to monitor the strength of the dollar to accurately time your gold investments. Pay attention to economic data, such as interest rate decisions by the Federal Reserve and trade balance reports. A weakening dollar, coupled with a favorable economic backdrop, may be a prime time to consider adding gold to your portfolio.

When the market is volatile

Stock market volatility can be another factor that drives investors toward gold. During periods of extreme market turbulence, investors often seek the stability that gold provides. This precious metal acts as a safe haven, preserving capital when other assets are under duress.

So, you may want to consider adding gold to your portfolio when market volatility is on the rise. Look for indicators like the VIX (volatility index) or significant drops in major stock indices. These could be signs that it's time to allocate a portion of your investments to gold.

When your investments need to be diversified

Diversification is a fundamental principle of investment strategy. And, adding gold to your portfolio can help reduce risk by offering a different asset class that doesn't necessarily move in tandem with stocks or bonds.

As such, one of the best times to diversify with gold is when your portfolio becomes too heavily concentrated in a single asset class — or when your risk tolerance changes. Rebalance your portfolio periodically to maintain your desired asset allocation. If your portfolio is becoming too skewed toward equities, for example, consider adding gold to restore balance.

When you're ready to invest for the long term

While timing your gold investments can be essential, it's also important to remember that gold is a long-term asset. It may not provide quick returns or outperform other assets consistently. Instead, it serves as a store of value over time and helps preserve wealth during turbulent periods while growing in value.

When buying gold, consider dollar-cost averaging into gold over time rather than attempting to time the market perfectly. This strategy involves buying gold at regular intervals, regardless of its price. Over the long term, it can help mitigate the risk associated with trying to time the market.

The bottom line

Adding gold to your investment portfolio can be a prudent move to protect your wealth and diversify your holdings. However, the best time to do so depends on various factors, including economic conditions, currency strength, market volatility, portfolio diversification and your long-term investment goals. While trying to time the market precisely can be challenging, staying informed and using these guidelines can help you make informed decisions about when to incorporate gold into your portfolio. Ultimately, a well-balanced and diversified portfolio that includes gold can provide stability and enhance your financial security over time.