Consumer Brands Association and American Farm Bureau Federation statements to 60 Minutes

Prior to 60 Minutes' Feb. 15, 2026 broadcast, which featured correspondent Bill Whitaker's report on ultraprocessed foods, we reached out to the Consumer Brands Association and the American Farm Bureau Federation for comment on our story, "Generally Recognized as Safe."

Consumer Brands Association:

On Dietary Guidelines: "America has one of the safest and most highly regulated food systems in the world. As an industry we are actively working to ensure Americans continue to have access to a wide variety of nutritious and affordable foods, while also enhancing product transparency so consumers can make choices that best fit their dietary needs. We remain committed to working with any stakeholder willing to engage in good faith dialogue based on science as the Dietary Guidelines for Americans inform important food and beverage policy."

On UPF: "American consumers continue to seek a diverse selection of foods and beverages, and the makers of America's trusted household brands provide a wide variety of products to choose from, along with access to the information consumers need to make informed choices. There is currently no agreed upon scientific definition of ultra-processed foods. Companies adhere to the rigorous evidence- based safety standards and nutrition policy established by the FDA to deliver safe, affordable and convenient products that consumers depend on every day. Americans deserve facts based on sound science in order to make the best choices for their lifestyle needs."

On GRAS: "The GRAS process plays an important role in enabling companies to innovate to meet consumer demand. Food companies adhere to FDA's science and risk-based evaluation of ingredients in the food supply before and after they are in the marketplace, and we stand ready to work with HHS and FDA as they look to revise GRAS to continue to ensure the analysis of safe ingredients and increase consumer transparency."

American Farm Bureau Federation:

"Farmers share the goal of healthier outcomes for America's families. Nutrition is key to our overall health, and farmers are proud to grow and raise a diverse range of crops and protein for consumers to enjoy. We must not lose sight of the fact that a healthy diet relies on a variety of nutrient-dense foods and a balance of healthy fats, carbohydrates, protein and fiber, some of which can come from shelf-stable foods.

"Promoting healthy outcomes begins with ensuring we have a secure and affordable food supply. Providing support to America's farmers and ranchers is an investment in our nation's food security, and it is key to producing a safe, sustainable food supply."