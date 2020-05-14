Graham Nash has created half an album of new song demos while in social isolation

Singer-songwriter-artist Graham Nash has been making music for six decades. While the COVID-19 pandemic has stopped his touring plans, it has not limited his productivity. He has already produced half an album of new song demos, he tells "CBS This Morning" co-host Anthony Mason, in an interview to be broadcast on "CBS Sunday Morning" May 17.

"It's not been too weird for me," Graham told Mason, of being socially-isolated. "I'm not a very social creature. I like to stay in my apartment. I like to be making music. … I'm doing demos. I've got half an album already done."

Mason caught up with Nash, who moved to New York City six years ago, for a socially-distanced interview in the garden at St. Mark's Church in Manhattan to talk about the current environment, his career and more.

Nash was five shows into a sold-out tour when the pandemic hit, and performances stopped. "Unfortunately, you know, it was getting crazy," Nash said. "I was definitely concerned about my audience and my crew – and myself, you know? So yes, very strange times."

Nash wonders when he'll be able to perform before a crowd again.

"Obviously, I love to perform. I love to communicate," he told Mason. "But quite frankly I don't see that happening until 2021. That's almost another year away."

