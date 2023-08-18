Grace Presbyterian Church leadership say they'll rebuild after devastating fire

Pastor warns scammers are preying on Montclair church community after fire Pastor warns scammers are preying on Montclair church community after fire 02:11

MONTCLAIR, N.J. - Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a nearly century-old church in New Jersey.

The devastation has brought the church community together, but Friday night, the pastor is warning that scammers are preying on people who want donate money.

Montclair's Grace Presbyterian Church still stands despite the flames that destroyed everything inside.

Alison Horlock said she was about to go into church Tuesday when she saw the billowing smoke. Then she watched the roof collapse.

"It was kind of like a back draft where everything went woof and right in the center where the roof came in flames were shooting up," Horlock said.

The pastor said the main part of the church including the sanctuary is off-limits for now, though they expect to get into the education center soon. What she's concerned about are scammers using their loss to prey on people who want to help.

"We have been called by parishioners who have been called by scammers. Please, please don't fall for it," Pastor Robin Miller Curras said.

Curras said she's grateful for all the support, but the only way to donate is through the church's website, or by writing a check.

"We have not set up any kind of GoFundMe page. We are not calling anyone and asking for gift certificates," Curras said.

Investigators said the fire started in the basement that church leaders said is used for storage.

Leaders plan on rebuilding. Church members have so many memories.

"My family has been going here for four generations, and we've had all life events here. Baptism, weddings, funerals, just lots," church member Heather Kennedy said.

"It was horrifying. I was in shock for the first couple of days," Jackie Denk said.

State and Montclair officials said they'll be there for church members.

David Cummings is a CBS Sports employee, but also a councilman in town.

"I think there's the emotional, mental and social support. I mean, the parishioners lost their church," Cummings said.

Meanwhile, the pastor said this Sunday's service will be held out on the lawn starting at 10 a.m. The public is welcome to attend.

The church has also created an email where people can write in about their memories of being in church. That email is StoriesofGracePC@gmail.com.