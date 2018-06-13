GOP leaders hold press conference as House aims to vote on immigration next week

House Republicans are holding their weekly press conference on Wednesday as lawmakers aim to bring two separate immigration bills to the floor for a vote next week. Ryan's spokeswoman AshLee Strong said in a statement Tuesday night that members of the conference "have negotiated directly and in good faith with each other for several weeks, and as a result, the House will consider two bills next week that will avert the discharge petition and resolve the border security and immigration issues."

The move comes as a possible avenue for members to finally vote on immigration legislation after previous failed attempts to provide a lasting fix to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program (DACA). The agreement also came together as moderate Republicans appeared close to clinching the necessary support to force a vote using a discharge petition.

The discharge petition ultimately received 216 signatures. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-TX, the lone Democrat who was withholding support, signed the petition Tuesday evening. Ryan and Republican leadership were critical of the measure, saying it would result in a presidential veto.

CBS News' Rebecca Kaplan contributed to this report.