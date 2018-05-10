House Speaker Paul Ryan holds weekly news conference

House Speaker Paul Ryan is holding his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill on Thursday. His remarks come as President Trump welcomed home three Americans previously detained in North Korea. The three men, Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim, were released during a visit on Tuesday by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

.@POTUS and @SecPompeo securing the release of the three American detainees from North Korea is terrific news. While this is a gesture of goodwill, we must remain clear-eyed about the true nature of the regime. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) May 9, 2018

Ryan tweeted on Wednesday that while Pompeo's securing of the prisoners release was "terrific news," the U.S. must remain "clear-eyed" about North Korea's "true nature" as the U.S continues to push ahead with a summit between Mr. Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.