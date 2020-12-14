Google services including Gmail and YouTube suffer outage

Google services including Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive and Google Classroom suffered a widespread outage Monday, affecting many users and employers. Reports of the crash spiked around 6:30 a.m. Eastern time, according to DownDetector.

Many social media users in multiple countries were commenting on the outage.

Google didn't immediately return a request for comment. The Alphabet-owned service also didn't immediately acknowledge the outage.

In response to one user who reported that Gmail was down, Google said: "Currently, there are no disruptions with Gmail. Could you try connecting to a different network to see if that works? Keep us posted."

Google services were back up as of 7:40 a.m., but some users continued to report problems accessing their Gmail contacts.

