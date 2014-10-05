By Bob Schieffer CBS News October 5, 2014, 10:58 AM

​Good news for a change in Afghanistan

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (center) speaks to journalists as the nation's Chief Executive Officer, Abdullah Abdullah (right), and former Afghan President Hamid Karzai (second from right) look on, at a mosque in the Presidential Palace in Kabul, October 4, 2014.

Noorullah Shirzada/AFP/Getty Images

Maybe I'm just so used to the bad news lately that I'm making more of this than I should, but wasn't that a little good news last week from, of all places, Afghanistan?

I am serious! I read in the paper that Ashraf Ghani was sworn in as the new Afghan president, and get this: before the ceremony was done, he appointed Abdullah Abdullah -- his chief rival in the recent election -- to become the government's chief executive officer.

That's taken as a strong signal he intends to give the political opposition a real role in governing the country -- exactly what we had hoped for, but never got, in Iraq.

And unless I read this part wrong (and let's not say it too loud), this may be the result of U.S. diplomats who helped the two sides negotiate the power-sharing agreement after a long and bitter election process. So, a little shout-out here to that beleaguered American crew.

And here's the part I'm still not sure I believe but appears to be so: The Afghans are also signing an agreement that allows us to keep a small force of U.S. military people in the country as we draw down our forces -- that's the kind of arrangement, critics say, we should have insisted on before we left Iraq. [And had we had such a thing, maybe the country would not be in the state it is.]

No one believes Afghanistan is anywhere near where it needs to be -- corruption is rampant, the economy is a mess and terrorism is still a deadly force. But folded into the other events of last week, that's some progress.

© 2014 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  • Bob Schieffer On Twitter»

    Bob Schieffer is a CBS News political contributor and former anchor of "Face The Nation," which he moderated for 24 years before retiring in 2015.

More Face The Nation

Popular