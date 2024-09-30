We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Gold's price has surged this year and it could go even higher this October, according to some experts. Lemonsoup14/Getty Images

Gold continues to attract investors in today's unpredictable economy. This year, the precious metal has repeatedly broken price records as people look for ways to protect their wealth. With inflation concerns and global uncertainties on the rise, gold's role as a safe haven investment is particularly strong now.

In September, the price of gold hit another all-time high. Now, as we enter October, many are asking: Will this upward trend keep going? Or are we due for a price drop?

To get an idea of what might happen next, we talked to three top financial advisors. Their predictions for October's gold prices could help you make smarter investment choices, whether you're a seasoned buyer or beginner to the gold market.

Here's the gold price forecast for October 2024

As we step into October, gold seems poised for further gains, with forecasts ranging from $2,600 to $2,800 per ounce. This optimistic outlook builds on gold's impressive climb since the start of the year.

Henry Yoshida, certified financial planner and co-founder of Rocket Dollar predicts that "gold prices will likely continue to climb steadily." He points to potential central bank purchases and expected Fed rate cuts as key drivers. His bullish forecast of $2,800 per ounce reflects strong confidence in gold's upward momentum.

While Yoshida looks to monetary policy, Will Rhind, CEO of investment company GraniteShares, finds inspiration in historical trends. "Gold prices have appreciated an average of 8.5% in the six months following a rate cut of 50 basis points," he notes, referencing data since 2020. This pattern fuels his forecast of $2,700 by month's end.

Jerry Prior, COO and senior portfolio manager at Mount Lucas Management, has a more measured view. He sees gold holding steady between $2,600 and $2,700 in October. "We see no reason to sell gold here," he asserts, pointing to the Fed's supportive rate path as a key reason.

Key factors driving gold prices

Despite varying gold price forecast predictions, our experts agree on one thing: Gold's upward trend is likely to continue. But what's driving this golden opportunity? Here are three factors:

Interest rate shifts: Yoshida highlights that as interest rates fall, various markets are seeing a boost. He expects gold to follow this trend, benefiting from the changing rate environment.

Yoshida highlights that as interest rates fall, various markets are seeing a boost. He expects gold to follow this trend, benefiting from the changing rate environment. Global uncertainties: Geopolitical tensions are high right now with the looming U.S. election and ongoing conflicts abroad. Rhind notes that "increasing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine" drive gold demand.

Geopolitical tensions are high right now with the looming U.S. election and ongoing conflicts abroad. Rhind notes that "increasing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine" drive gold demand. Dollar dynamics: "As the Fed has moved toward rate cuts, the dollar has weakened and gold has trended higher," Prior observes. This inverse relationship between gold and the greenback often propels gold prices when the dollar dips.

What October's gold outlook means for investors

October's gold outlook presents both opportunities and challenges for investors.

We'll soon see more economic data such as what the job market is looking like. "If jobs numbers continue to deteriorate, you may see that reflected in a higher gold price as expectations for the Fed to cut rates more aggressively might rise," Rhind says.

Besides the job market, Rhind advises keeping an eye on the U.S. dollar's performance, as these could also sway the price of gold. "If interest rates continue to fall, that should benefit gold prices," he explains.

If you're considering gold investments, Yoshida offers strategic advice. "Consider purchasing physical gold within a tax-deferred vehicle such as an IRA," he says.

Going the gold IRA route means you don't have to worry about capital gains taxes right away. This tax break can help your investment grow more over time, whether you're investing in gold or other assets. In the long run, this approach could lead to better returns on your investment.

Yoshida also recommends that long gold investors maintain their positions, while those new to gold or underinvested should think about increasing their allocation.

Remember that gold can act as a buffer against stock market volatility. "If stocks go through another bout of volatility, that could benefit gold due to uncertainty," Rhind points out. This highlights gold's role in diversifying and stabilizing investment portfolios, especially during turbulent economic times.

The bottom line

Gold's potential for growth in October looks promising, but smart investing goes beyond short-term forecasts. "Gold should be part of every diversified portfolio for risk management purposes rather than speculation," Rhind says. Think of gold as an insurance policy for your investments — it's better to have it before you need it.

If you want to add gold to your portfolio this fall, start by talking to several financial advisors. They can help you explore different options, including physical gold and ETFs, and discuss strategies such as dollar-cost averaging.