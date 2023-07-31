We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's essential to ask yourself the right questions before making any investment. /Getty Images

If you're looking to grow your retirement portfolio and protect your nest egg, a gold IRA can be a great way to do that. Gold IRAs are self-directed retirement accounts that work like standard IRAs and offer the same tax advantages. However, instead of holding stocks and bonds, gold IRAs hold physical gold and other precious metals.

Gold can be a valuable part of any investment strategy because it offers reliable returns, hedges against inflation and protects against losses from more-volatile assets. And with a gold IRA, you reap these benefits while also enjoying some money-saving tax treatment.

But to get the most from a gold IRA, it's important to invest wisely. You can do this by asking yourself some key questions.

Learn more about gold IRAs with this free information kit.

Gold IRA questions to ask yourself

Before you invest in a gold IRA, ask yourself these questions.

Do I want tax benefits now or later?

There are three types of gold IRAs: traditional gold IRAs, Roth gold IRAs and SEP gold IRAs. The main difference between them is the tax implications.

With a traditional gold IRA, you contribute pre-tax dollars, contributions are tax-deductible and withdrawals are taxed. With a Roth gold IRA, you contribute after-tax dollars, contributions are not tax-deductible and withdrawals are not taxed. SEP gold IRAs work the same as traditional gold IRAs but are for small-business owners and self-employed individuals.

Which type of IRA is best for you depends on your current and anticipated financial situation. If you expect your income will be lower in retirement than it is now, you'll get greater tax benefits from a traditional gold IRA. If you expect your retirement income will be higher, a Roth gold IRA will benefit you more. A financial advisor or tax specialist can help you analyze your individual situation.

Do I understand the costs?

Gold IRAs come with fees, including setup, storage, administration and transaction fees. These can add up over time, so it's important to have a clear understanding of any costs you'll incur so you can make an informed decision. Different custodians charge different fees, so be sure to compare multiple custodians to minimize your costs.

Is my custodian trustworthy?

Your gold custodian will be responsible for storing and managing your gold and ensuring it meets all applicable rules and regulations. As a result, you must find a custodian that's reputable and reliable.

Do your due diligence and research custodians thoroughly before choosing one. Look up their fees and compare them against other custodians' fees. Read online reviews and ratings to learn what other investors think of working with them. Remember, you're entrusting your investment dollars to your custodian, so it's crucial to find one you can trust.

Get started with gold IRAs — request your free investors kit today!

What type of gold should I invest in?

Investors can hold physical gold or gold ETFs in their gold IRA.

Physical gold (i.e., gold bars and coins) are a simple way to invest in this precious metal. They're tangible and easy to buy, but they do require secure storage and insurance, which adds to your cost. Gold bars and coins also must meet strict purity standards to be considered IRA-eligible.

Gold ETFs, on the other hand, allow you to indirectly invest in gold without the hassle that comes with storing and insuring it yourself. Gold ETFs are pooled investment funds that track the price of gold and can be bought and sold just like stocks. Most ETFs are passively managed, but there are some actively managed ones.

Which investment type is best for you depends on your investment style, preferences and goals. A financial advisor can help you make the right decision.

How much should I invest in a gold IRA?

As a general rule of thumb, experts recommend allocating no more than 5% to 10% of your portfolio to precious metals, including gold IRAs.

Gold offers many benefits as an investment. However, it doesn't have the high growth potential assets like stocks do. So, your portfolio should contain a mix of asset classes to balance risk and reward for the best overall returns.

The bottom line

Investing in a gold IRA can help you safeguard your retirement savings from market volatility while also providing some nice tax benefits. However, it's essential to ask yourself the right questions before making any investment to ensure you're investing smartly. A financial advisor can help you answer these questions while considering your own unique financial circumstances and investing goals.