GoFundMe launches fundraiser to help federal workers hit by shutdown

Hundreds of federal employees, contractors, small-business owners and others have been going online to raise money to help make ends meet during the partial government shutdown. Now, fundraising site GoFundMe has a started its own fundraiser for them, reports CBS Columbia, South Carolina affiliate WLTX-TV.

It's attempting to help the 800,000 federal workers furloughed or working without pay during the month-long shutdown.

As of early Tuesday morning, the fund had raised more than $154,000 in three days. Its stated goal is $200,000.

"Our country's civil servants shouldn't have to stand in a line at a food pantry, wonder where their next meal is coming from, or wonder if they have enough diapers to make it through the night with their newborn," the website said in announcing the "Government Shutdown Direct Relief Fund."

GoFundMe started fundraiser for federal workers affected by partial government shutdown GoFundMe.com

The site said it had partnered with author and advocate Deepak Chopra. Both Chopra and GoFundMe have donated $10,000.

Donations go directly to nonprofits that are helping government workers impacted by the shutdown, GoFundMe said. In addition, donations will go to the National Diaper Bank Network to help new parents.

Some funds will go to the World Central Kitchen to provide free meals to federal workers.

GoFundMe said it will release a full list of nonprofits who are receiving funds in the coming days but also wants people or groups who are serving federal workers to reach out to the site at contact@gofundme.com.