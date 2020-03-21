1 in 3 new GoFundMe campaigns in U.S. are tied to the coronavirus

Los Angeles writer-performer Iris Bahr on Tuesday posted a somber update to the GoFundMe page she created to raise funds for the one-woman show she wrote and expected to star in for a two-week run in New York City in April.

"I'm sad to report that, as expected, my NY run of DAI 2.0 has been canceled. I'm extremely disappointed, not to mention dealing with the financial hit," she told her supporters. "Any support to help recoup some of my lost investment would be so greatly appreciated. Hoping I can share this work with you once Corona no longer binds us."

Bahr is seeking $5,000 in donations — less than what she spent to rent a theater and pay a director, composer and crew members, as well as handle the cost of costumes, set design and other expenses. "I am trying to be optimistic and realistic about what people can afford right now," she said.

Bahr's fundraiser is just one of more than 22,000 GoFundMe campaigns whose creators are seeking financial relief from the financially brutal effects of the coronavirus. Her livelihood depends in part on people gathering en masse — they very kind of behavior government officials across the country have banned to stem the spread of the contagious virus.

Writer-performer Iris Bahr is using GoFundMe to recoup some of the money she invested in a performance that was cancelled because of the coronavirus. Courtesy of Iris Bahr

Struggling workers and businesses and nonprofits across the globe have generated an "unprecedented" level of activity the past few weeks on GoFundMe, the non-profit crowdfunding platform, as the coronavirus shuts down entire industries and threatens the careers of those who cannot do their jobs from home. Collectively, these campaigns have raised more than $40 million over the past few weeks, according to GoFundMe CEO Tim Cadogan.

The rate of campaign creation is accelerating as fears mount over the spread of the virus in the U.S. Indeed, over the past 48 hours, one in every three new campaigns created in the U.S. has cited the coronavirus, Cadogan told CBS MoneyWatch.

The range of beneficiaries is striking: Campaigns run the gamut from raising funds for closed restaurants and their workers, to subsidizing actors, medical professionals, school children and more.

"This has happened so quickly — the speed with which this has rippled through society and the economy is unprecedented and we are seeing that reflected on the platform," Cadogan said.

An Atlanta-based theatrical designer last week started a fundraiser to support his local theater community. "As the number of infections increase, we gain clarity that 'the show must go on' is not an appropriate response to the outbreak," Rob Brooksher wrote. He said funds will be split among theater artists in Atlanta, many of whom live paycheck to paycheck.

A relief fund for Hollywood support staff has raised more than $344,000 to assist Los Angeles-based workers in the entertainment industry as film production comes to a near standstill. It will benefit production assistants, assistants and others who need help paying their bills, fund organizers say.

Supporters have contributed more than $42,000 to a campaign that's using the funds to provide free lunches to children who are out of school in Charlotte, North Carolina.



Well-Paid Maids, a Washington, D.C.-based home-cleaning company is temporarily closed but is seeking donations so that it can pay its staff members while they are on furlough.

GoFundMe has drawn in people who are both looking to give and to receive help and is popular among those individuals and businesses who are in need of immediate financial relief.

"Campaigns raise funds for a specific purpose and a specific group of people — you know exactly where your donation goes, and it happens relatively quickly compared to standard government and philanthropic programs that take a bit longer," Cardogan said.

He urges those who wish to help to take the following actions:

Donate to a campaign that moves you or supports a cause you care about

Create a campaign on behalf of someone else

Share a campaign that resonates with you on social media

Donate to GoFundMe's general fund if a specific campaign doesn't grab you

Cadogan reflected on the impetus for GoFundMe's record activity — in terms of the number of campaigns that have been created and amount of funds raised — over the company's 10-year history.

"What's different about this is that it's a global phenomenon unlike anything else we've ever seen and compared to other global national disasters we have helped with. This time, everyone is affected," he said.