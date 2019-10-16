Live

GM and the UAW reach a tentative deal to end auto strike

By Irina Ivanova

The United Auto Workers and General Motors have reached a tentative agreement that could end a monthlong strike by nearly 50,000 workers.

Union leaders said the proposed agreement "represents major gains" for workers, although they would not comment on the details. A council of UAW leaders is scheduled to vote on the proposed agreement Thursday, which would then go to a vote by the union's full membership. 

As they vote on the proposed agreement, UAW leaders will also consider whether to end the strike or whether to continue it until the full membership vote.

This is a developing story...

