Trump praises Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for having "taken Europe by storm" during surprise Mar-a-Lago visit

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had a surprise meeting with President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday at Mar-a-Lago, becoming the latest world leader to meet the incoming president as he is set to take office later this month.

Meloni stayed the whole evening, including a screening of a Trump-friendly documentary about John Eastman, one of his closest allies who tried to help him in his quest to overturn the 2020 election results.

Meloni, who became prime minister in October 2022, helped found the Brothers of Italy party, which is now the most right-wing government in Italy since World War II. Trump praised her on Saturday night, saying she has "really taken Europe by storm."

Trump and Meloni were joined by Sen. Marco Rubio, who Trump has tapped to be Secretary of State, Rep. Mike Waltz, his pick for national security adviser and Scott Bessent, his pick for Treasury Secretary. Trump's pick to be ambassador to Italy, Tilman Fertitta, was there as well.

There were no details released about what they discussed. Trump said, "We're just having dinner tonight."

Meloni met with Trump and one of his closest allies, Elon Musk, last month when they both were in Paris to attend the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral. Meloni and Musk have deep ties, with Musk having headlined a conservative political festival that was sponsored by Brothers of Italy.

Meloni is also set to meet with President Biden when he visits Rome next week.