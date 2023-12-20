"Vanilla Gift" card issuer faces lawsuit over card-draining scam risk

A gift card issuer is facing a lawsuit over allegations it failed to make its popular prepaid cards less susceptible to a common scam.

The lawsuit, filed last month by San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu, alleges Incom's "Vanilla Gift" and "One Vanilla" non-reloadable cards featured "insufficient" packaging and "lax security features" that made them susceptible to scams.

According to the complaint, the giftcard packaging allows for "easy access to the card inside,'' enabling thieves to record the card's barcode and PIN information to make unauthorized transactions, a practice known as card draining.

The complaint also alleges that Incomm failed to improve its gift-card packaging despite knowing the flawed packaging design led to incidents of drained funds.

"As the direct result of Incomm's years-long negligence, numerous consumers and gift recipients have been needlessly subjected to card draining," Chiu alleges in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also alleges that when victims reported their funds stolen, Incomm and its partners allegedly did not reimburse them, "unlawfully" holding cardholders liable for unauthorized charges on their gift cards and denying refunds on "unlawful and implausible grounds," the complaint states.

Card draining: What it is and how to avoid it

Card draining is a crude scam in which fraudsters carefully remove an unpurchased gift card from its packaging, record its card number and PIN code, then place it back in its original packaging," according to personal finance website Consumer Reports.

Once an unsuspecting victim purchases a tampered card and loads funds onto it, the thief will use the stolen information to make unauthorized purchases, draining the gift card of its prepaid funds.

Compromised gift cards may be hard to spot, but there are several ways consumers can protect themselves against being scammed, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry.

Before buying a gift card, consumers should always examine the card's packaging for any damage, and to make sure the scratch-off covering concealing the card's PIN number is intact, Henry advises in a consumer notice.

If a consumer discovers a card they bought has been compromised, they should immediately report the issue to the card company and ask for a refund, according to the AG's notice.