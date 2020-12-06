Watch Live: Kelly Loeffler and Raphael Warnock debate in Georgia Senate race

Washington — Republican incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler will go head-to-head with Democrat Raphael Warnock in a live debate Sunday, less than one month before Georgia voters head to the polls in a pair of races that will determine which party controls the Senate.

The Atlanta Press Club is hosting the debate between Loeffler and Warnock, who are competing in the January 5 runoff election. In addition to their race, GOP incumbent Senator David Perdue will also face off against Democrat Jon Ossoff. Perdue declined an invitation to debate Ossoff on Sunday.

How to watch the Georgia Senate debate

What: Republican incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock participate in a debate

Republican incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock participate in a debate When: Sunday, December 6, 2020

Sunday, December 6, 2020 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device

The outcome of those two races will determine whether Republicans maintain their hold on the Senate or, if Ossoff and Warnock are victorious, whether Democrats have control of the White House and both chambers of Congress.

Next month's runoff elections in Georgia are bringing President Trump and President-elect Joe Biden back to the campaign trail for the first time since the November general election. Mr. Trump appeared at a rally to stump for Loeffler and Perdue in Valdosta, Georgia, on Saturday, during which he continued to push unsubstantiated claims the election was rigged against him. The president also falsely said he won the state of Georgia, though Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certified Mr. Biden's win last month.

Mr. Biden said Friday he will travel to Georgia to campaign with Ossoff and Warnock. Former President Barack Obama has also held virtual campaign events for the Democratic Senate hopefuls.