Watch CBS News
Crime

3 inmates dead, 12 hurt after "major fights" at Georgia prison, authorities say

By
Brian Dakss
Senior Editor
Brian Dakss is a longtime New York-based editor and writer for CBS News, at the Radio network and with CBSNews.com. He has written and edited for NBC News, Dow Jones and numerous radio stations and been a radio anchor and reporter.
Read Full Bio
Brian Dakss

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google

A disturbance at a prison in northern Georgia Sunday afternoon left three inmates dead and 12 more injured along with a guard, authorities say.

Davisboro, Georgia Police Chief Leondus Dixon told CBS News a fight broke out among inmates during visitation hours at Washington State Prison in Davisboro.

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran said there were "several major fights," reports CBS Macon, Georgia affiliate WMAZ-TV.

The Georgia Department of Corrections said the facility was brought under control and all inmates were accounted for, according to WMAZ.

There was no word on what the inmates were fighting over or the conditions of the injured inmates.

In:

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue